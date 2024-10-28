Building Dreams: Rancon’s Commitment to Sustainable Urban Living

In the bustling landscape of Chattogram, Rancon, a corporate giant with diversified operations across Real Estate, Automobiles, Electronics, Sea Fishing, IT, Engineering, Renewable Energy, and Technologies in Bangladesh, is deeply committed to creating a more sustainable urban environment. With a strong and successful business heritage in the real estate sector through Rangs Properties in Dhaka, Rancon founded its Chattogram-based subsidiary, Rancon FC Properties, in 2010. The company has since evolved from its initial ventures into a leader in sustainable real estate development. Since 2018, it has placed significant emphasis on constructing safer, greener, eco-friendly, and resilient structures, addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change in the port city.

The construction industry accounts for over 40% of global carbon emissions, posing a serious environmental threat. In response, Rancon has banned the use of wood-fired, coal-fired, and topsoil-based bricks, opting instead for Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) blocks. This choice not only protects soil fertility and reduces carbon emissions but also aligns with the company's sustainability commitment.

We are firmly committed to building an eco-friendly and sustainable city. However, it is regrettable that Chittagong does not receive the same priority as cities like Karachi, Mumbai, or New York, despite being one of the world's oldest commercial hubs. — Tanvir Shahriar Rimon CEO (Real Estate & Sea Fishing), Rancon.

"We take pride in being pioneers in the use of green materials aimed at building sustainable cities. Our projects prominently showcase innovations such as vertical green walls, which are integrated into all our developments. Notably, I would like to highlight three of our projects: Memory 71, located adjacent to Shilpakala Academy and featuring a 95-foot-long vertical green facade; White Oak in Mehedibag, which spans 178 feet; and Park Terrace in Nasirabad Properties, a boutique apartment project with a theme-based design. In every endeavor, we strive to offset the carbon footprint of our construction," shares Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO (Real Estate & Sea Fishing), Rancon.

In its buildings, the company prioritizes thermal efficiency through AAC blocks and green walls, which help maintain cooler interiors and improve energy efficiency. Low-energy glass minimizes sunlight penetration, while cross-ventilation enhances comfort and sustainability. Currently, solar power accounts for 10% of Rancon's energy consumption, with plans to increase this to 20%. Additionally, the company is developing rainwater harvesting systems and water treatment plants in each project to manage water resources effectively.

Rancon's human-centric approach aligns its projects with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), responding to the growing demand for eco-friendly living options.

"Our design team, Inspace Architects—another Rancon subsidiary—designs buildings to maximize natural light and ensure year-round comfort while adapting to seasonal variations. In Chattogram, the typical southeast-facing apartment model is not ideal due to the geographic layout; the sea lies to the south, but mountains flank the east, restricting wind flow. Consequently, the optimal design for this city features south, north, and west-facing buildings, which align more effectively with the local environment," adds Tanvir Shahriar Rimon.

Currently, Rancon manages 20 projects in key areas of Chattogram, including Khulshi Hills, Nasirabad Properties, Nasirabad Housing, Panchlaish R/A, Mehedibag, Lalkhan Bazar, Halishahar, Forest Hill, and Percival Hill, along with commercial developments on Sheikh Mujib Road.

Plans are underway to develop residential areas further from the city, including an ambitious project in the Oxygen area.

Rancon Park Terrace

Moreover, Rancon is planning to provide affordable housing options for the middle-income group. By reducing flat sizes, the company aims to make sustainable living accessible to a broader demographic. The abundant khas land in Chattogram presents opportunities for public-private partnerships, fostering sustainable residential expansion.

In conclusion, Rancon is steadfast in its commitment to building an eco-friendly and sustainable city. Rancon's vision extends beyond serving the wealthy; it is equally devoted to ensuring that middle-class families have access to affordable, sustainable housing options, reinforcing the belief that love for the city can be realized through responsible development.