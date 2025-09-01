Shaila Abedin: Leading with courage, rooted in values

What creates a leader?

If we go by the words of Shakespeare, then "Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them." Shaila Abedin is perhaps a rare combination of all three.

Born and raised in Dhaka, Shaila grew up in a family where she was nurtured and loved, while also receiving a rich cultural and disciplined upbringing.

Her childhood was deeply shaped by the dual influences of her maternal and paternal families — from her nanubari, she inherited not only emotional intelligence and the strength of women who led with kindness, but also a quiet courage and natural leadership, simply by watching the women around her. And from her dadubari, she learned the power of balance, discipline, and compromise. These early lessons became the bedrock of her leadership philosophy — one rooted in empathy and ethical clarity.

Like many children, Shaila dreamed of pursuing many different careers. After completing her studies, she got married and began navigating adult life. Her first job out of university quickly made her realize it didn't align with her passions. Upon reflection, she recognized how deeply she had always admired her mother's career in banking — so she decided to try her luck in the same field. The rest, as they say, is history.

Though she studied international relations not finance, Shaila believes that perseverance and a commitment to continuous learning can lead to extraordinary success.

Throughout her journey, Shaila has been shaped by many positive influences — none more deeply than her mother. "She taught me to be strong with grace, and to lead with empathy," Shaila reflects. Her husband and uncle have also played pivotal roles in her personal and professional growth, encouraging both ambition and introspection. Professionally, she draws inspiration from global leaders like Indra Nooyi, who exemplify the courage to lead while staying true to one's values.

Shaila's path to the bti–The Daily Star Stellar Women initiative was serendipitous — it began with gentle nudges from her peers and culminated in a quiet yet meaningful gesture of love: her son and daughter also played a part in encouraging her.

Winning the award was more than just a professional milestone — it was a validation of her steady dedication, integrity, and the impact of walking one's path with purpose and quiet strength.

"To every woman out there," Shaila says, "remember — balance is your superpower. You don't need to be perfect. Just be present, stay true, and move forward with courage and integrity. That's what makes a Stellar Woman."

For Shaila, the Stellar Women initiative is more than a platform for recognition — it's a meaningful movement. "It celebrates substance over spectacle," she says, "and honors women not for fitting into a mold, but for breaking one — with courage, compassion, and the unshakable strength of true leadership."