Donations through digital platforms bringing smiles upon thousands faces

Ramadan, a time of spiritual reflection and generosity, offers an opportunity to extend compassion and support to those in need. While the act of donation holds profound significance, choosing the right avenue for giving can be overwhelming. Many find it difficult to select the right beneficiary or choose a trustworthy organisation. However, organisations like 'Mojar School' provide a beacon of hope, offering a tangible means to ensure that the donations are reaching the underprivileged.

Mojar School aims to build a brighter Bangladesh free of street children. They have been working to improve the quality of life of underprivileged children for almost 12 years. About 2,300 underprivileged children are studying free of cost at its 4 permanent campus and 17 Under the Sky Mojar School (non-formal) branches of which 56% are female students. There are more than 7,500 registered volunteers engaging with many activities of Mojar School.

In a bid to streamline the donation process and amplify its impact, Mojar School has partnered with bKash, enabling individuals to contribute seamlessly from anytime, anywhere. Beyond educational endeavours, Mojar School extends its outreach during Ramadan, ensuring that the joy of iftar reaches those in need.

Arian Arif, Founder and Executive Director of Mojar School, emphasizes the importance of collective generosity, stating, "As we gather for iftar with our families, let us not forget those deprived of this simple pleasure. Mojar School is working relentlessly to spread the joy of iftar among these underprivileged people. Just like every year, this Ramadan, we have aimed to distribute iftar to 10,000 individuals nationwide." He also said, "Anyone can also join us by sending donations through bKash. Your contribution can bring smiles to the faces of these unfortunate people."

Through bKash's intuitive platform, donors can effortlessly contribute to noble causes with just a few clicks. From Donation option of the other services section in bKash app, individuals can select their desired organisation from 28+ options, enter necessary details, confirm the donation amount and play a pivotal role in transforming lives. They can choose to remain anonymous and receive a confirmation receipt upon completion. Users also have the option to learn more about the organisations they donate to.

Let's embrace the spirit of giving and compassion. By leveraging secure and convenient online donation platforms like bKash, we can collectively make a meaningful difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Together, let's be the reason behind someone's smile this Ramadan and beyond.