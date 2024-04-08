Digital zakat: Fulfilling obligations through platforms this Ramadan

Charity is a foundation of Islam, and the emphasis on giving to those less fortunate intensifies during the holy month of Ramadan. A large portion of this community is unable to have a proper iftar after shedding sweat all day long at work. Many of them cannot even share the joy of Eid due to their financial incapability. Islam, as a religion, has encouraged the financially solvent class of society to share the happiness of these sacred events with the underprivileged.

While many of us want to donate Zakat rightfully, finding the right charitable organization can be challenging. Moreover, people often face difficulties in finding the right medium to send donations. This is where the Center for Zakat Management (CZM) steps in, offering a transparent and impactful way to fulfill Muslims' Zakat obligations and support Bangladesh's underprivileged population while also accepting donation through digital platforms like bKash.

Founded on the principle of Zakat, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, CZM goes beyond simple collection. They not only just collect Zakat but also empower the underprivileged through scholarships, ensure healthcare, provide skills training to be self-contained and many more. They aim to change the lives of individuals and families trapped in poverty by providing them with a pathway to self-sufficiency. All activities of CZM are carried out under 7 programs. In the last 15 years, more than 1.5 million underprivileged people have benefited from the schemes being carried out in different parts of the country.

Col. (Retd.) Md. Zakaria Hossain, Head of Corporate Affairs, Center for Zakat Management, highlights their success stories in a conversation, saying, "CZM has been using the zakat & sadaqa money for the greater cause of society in a way where we don't only provide them monetary support but also ensure their empowerment. We offer micro-loans and small business development initiatives as a means to empower communities for long-term success. With the emerging digital era, we have made the donation process easier as well. Anyone can join us by sending zakat through bKash and we take the responsibility of managing the zakat money and it will reach those who need it most."

Making donations to CZM is now fast, secure and hassle-free due to the convenience of bKash. By selecting Center for Zakat Management (CZM) from the donation option in the other services section of bKash app, customers can easily donate with just a few steps. Upon entering the donor's information and donation amount, and confirming with bKash PIN, one can donate easily. They can choose to remain anonymous and receive a confirmation receipt upon completion.

By choosing CZM, one can be confident that his/her Zakat reaches those who need it most, fostering immediate relief and lasting change for individuals and communities across Bangladesh.