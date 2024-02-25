A day to be cherished forever

Headteachers of high achievers pose for a photo with eminent author and physicist Prof Muhammed Zafar Iqbal and other dignitaries during the 23rd The Daily Star HSBC O & A Level Awards held at the Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium yesterday. Photo: Star

Students recognised for their outstanding results in O- and A-level exams were buzzing with excitement yesterday. They said they wanted to become decent human beings and work for the country.

The Daily Star yesterday honoured 2,563 students for their extraordinary results in O- and A-level exams at the 23rd The Daily Star HSBC O & A level Awards at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium.

The students' faces lit up when their names were called from the stage to receive the honours. They ran to get in line in front of the stage.

Seven toppers on stage with dignitaries, Photo: Star

Naziba Rahman, a student from Siddiqui's International School, said, "Receiving this award is a tremendous honour!"

"It wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of my mother and dedicated teachers. This achievement will forever be cherished and serve as a constant source of inspiration in my life."

Samin Yasar Ahmed, a student from Academia, achieved a remarkable result -- the world's highest score in O-Level Mathematics -- scoring 199 out of 200.

Samin, brimming with excitement, shared his aspirations: "I plan to pursue higher education abroad and eventually return to Bangladesh to embark on a fulfilling career in mathematics."

"Maths has always held a special place in my heart, and I'm incredibly grateful for my mother's unwavering support, especially since she's a math teacher herself," he added.

"I did not imagine that I would receive an award from such a big platform. This will inspire me to do better in future," said SM Tashfiq Hossain, a student of Alfred International School and College, who got the country's highest mark in Economics in his O-levels.

A group from Mastermind school performing on stage, bottom right. Photo: Star

Tahsin Rahman, from Green Hill International School and College in Moulvibazar, said, "I got the opportunity to study electrical engineering at New York University this year. I plan to study engineering and make a positive impact in research," he added.

Surid Ahammad, from BAF Shaheen English Medium School, who achieved five A* (A-Level) and became the country's highest number of A achievers, said, "This result would not have been possible without my teachers and my family."

Nawfa Zayaan Nawla, who achieved 10 A* in one sitting (O-Level) from AG Church School, said, "We always compare ourselves to others to motivate ourselves to do better. This is a toxic trend that stops you from being happy with what you have.

"We should not do so, as we are all unique ...," she added.