Why is the govt repeatedly taking U-turns on decisions

In the two months since the interim government took office, it has taken a decision and then reversed it, which has happened in more than 10 instances. Political analysts see these events as signs of inexperience, lack of determination and problems created by trying to balance various demands. What is the reason why the interim government is backtracking from various decisions, or what kind of pressure is working on them?

Find out more in today's Star Newsplus.

