News Multimedia
Star Explains
Mon Sep 23, 2024 11:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 11:34 PM

Most Viewed

News Multimedia

Who is Anura Dissanayake, Sri Lanka's new president?

Star Explains
Mon Sep 23, 2024 11:29 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 11:34 PM

Sri Lanka has elected its new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the National People's Power Alliance, who was sworn in as the10th president of the island nation. This comes more than two years after the previous president fled due to a popular uprising.

Who is Anura Kumara Dissanayake? How did he enter politics? Why is he so popular? What challenges will he face as the country's president?

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Find out more on today's episode of Star Explains.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভোটে চমক দেখালেন নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট অনুড়া কুমারা দিশানায়েকে, এবার বদলে যাবে শ্রীলঙ্কা?

কে এই অনুড়া কুমারা দিশানায়েকে, কীভাবে তিনি রাজনীতিতে যুক্ত হলেন? তার জনপ্রিয়তার কারণ কী?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গাজীপুরে বাসচাপায় নারী নিহত, বাসে আগুন

৯ মিনিট আগে