Who is Anura Dissanayake, Sri Lanka's new president?

Sri Lanka has elected its new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the National People's Power Alliance, who was sworn in as the10th president of the island nation. This comes more than two years after the previous president fled due to a popular uprising.

Who is Anura Kumara Dissanayake? How did he enter politics? Why is he so popular? What challenges will he face as the country's president?

