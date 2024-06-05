What's the new crawling peg method to determine value of the dollar?

News Multimedia
Wed Jun 5, 2024 09:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 09:10 PM

The crawling peg is a system of exchange rate adjustments in which a currency with a fixed exchange rate is allowed to fluctuate within a band of rates. Bangladesh Bank introduced the system to coordinate increase in the value of dollar and devaluation of the value of the taka with the dollar rate in the country's market.

So, how does this method work? Who will be benefitted and who will suffer? Find out the answers to all these questions in Star Explains today.

