What's the new crawling peg method to determine value of the dollar?

The crawling peg is a system of exchange rate adjustments in which a currency with a fixed exchange rate is allowed to fluctuate within a band of rates. Bangladesh Bank introduced the system to coordinate increase in the value of dollar and devaluation of the value of the taka with the dollar rate in the country's market.

