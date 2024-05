Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim has gone missing after going to India. He went to Kolkata on May 12 for treatment. His family members have not been able to find him since May 17. Azim's family friend Gopal Biswas filed a general diary with Baranagar Police Station in Kolkata the next day.

On the basis of this, the law enforcers of Kolkata started the investigation.