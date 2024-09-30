What happened on the day of Sagar-Runi’s murder

The High Court has ordered the home ministry to form a taskforce to investigate the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi by removing Rab.

Sagar-Runi's family saw the light of hope again in the order of the High Court when his family gave up hope of justice by changing the time of filing the investigation report 113 times in twelve years.

But what happened on the day of the murder? Meherun Runi's brother Nausher Roman talks to The Daily Star