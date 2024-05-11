Tk 34cr rail project in Lalmonirhat rife with allegations of irregularities
Allegations of irregularities and corruption have been raised against the 10.5km Railway Renovation Project of Ulipur-Ramna Bazar in Lalmonirhat.
Complaints have been raised against the project contractor for renovating the two sides of the rail tracks by digging soil from a nearby area.
According to the rules, soil cannot be taken from any location along the railway line.
As a result, the rail line is at risk of disintegrating during the monsoon.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission has started investigating the matter.
Find out more on today's Star Newsbytes
Comments