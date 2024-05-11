News Multimedia
Sat May 11, 2024 07:50 PM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 08:02 PM

Tk 34cr rail project in Lalmonirhat rife with allegations of irregularities

Allegations of irregularities and corruption have been raised against the 10.5km Railway Renovation Project of Ulipur-Ramna Bazar in Lalmonirhat.

Complaints have been raised against the project contractor for renovating the two sides of the rail tracks by digging soil from a nearby area.

According to the rules, soil cannot be taken from any location along the railway line.

As a result, the rail line is at risk of disintegrating during the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission has started investigating the matter.

