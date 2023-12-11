Temperatures to start dropping from Tuesday night

Due to the impacts of Cyclone Michaung, the temperature in Tetulia dropped to 13.5 degrees Celsius on December 3. The temperature increased a little after that, but winter has started to set in again.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, night temperatures will start to drop from Tuesday. Temperatures may drop by one to three degrees Celsius on Wednesday night. However, daytime temperatures may remain almost unchanged.

There may be a mild cold wave at the end of the week.