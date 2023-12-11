News Multimedia
Mon Dec 11, 2023 05:56 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 06:01 PM

Temperatures to start dropping from Tuesday night

Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 06:01 PM

Due to the impacts of Cyclone Michaung, the temperature in Tetulia dropped to 13.5 degrees Celsius on December 3. The temperature increased a little after that, but winter has started to set in again.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, night temperatures will start to drop from Tuesday. Temperatures may drop by one to three degrees Celsius on Wednesday night. However, daytime temperatures may remain almost unchanged.

There may be a mild cold wave at the end of the week.

