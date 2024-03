The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and its allies have reportedly seized a junta office and a police station in the town of Mayawati near the border with Thailand.

On Saturday, the junta's Infantry Battalion 355 collapsed in the Thinganinaung area of Mayawati town.

The KNLA, the military wing of the Karen National Union, and its allies began attacking Thinganyung on Thursday morning.

Find out more on today's Newsbytes