Video of ‘Please don’t use this building’ পোস্ট নিয়ে যা বললেন স্থপতি মুস্তাফা খালিদ পলাশ

A Facebook post by renowned architect Mustafa Khalid Palash about the 'Gausia Twin Peak' located on Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi has created quite a stir on social media after the Bailey Road fire.

In the post, he forbids the public from entering the building he designed.

In a conversation with The Daily Star in today's Star Special, Architect Palash expresses his disappointment and fear.