Israeli forces have withdrawn from some parts of Gaza after weeks of fighting with Hamas
Israeli forces began to leave Gaza on Thursday night after weeks of fierce fighting with Hamas in Tel al-Hawa, the largest Palestinian city, and Sabra in Gaza City.
The bodies of about 60 Palestinians killed in the operation have been recovered, Gaza's civil emergency service said.
According to a Reuters report, Israeli snipers and tanks are still stationed in the higher places of the city, although Israeli troops have withdrawn from some areas of Gaza.
