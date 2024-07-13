News Multimedia
Star Newsbytes
Sat Jul 13, 2024 06:01 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 06:04 PM

Most Viewed

News Multimedia

Israeli forces have withdrawn from some parts of Gaza after weeks of fighting with Hamas

Star Newsbytes
Sat Jul 13, 2024 06:01 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 06:04 PM

Israeli forces began to leave Gaza on Thursday night after weeks of fierce fighting with Hamas in Tel al-Hawa, the largest Palestinian city, and Sabra in Gaza City.

The bodies of about 60 Palestinians killed in the operation have been recovered, Gaza's civil emergency service said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to a Reuters report, Israeli snipers and tanks are still stationed in the higher places of the city, although Israeli troops have withdrawn from some areas of Gaza.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ক্যানসারের ওষুধ
|অর্থনীতি

ক্যানসার চিকিৎসায় আশা জাগাচ্ছে দেশে উৎপাদিত ওষুধ

দেশের প্রায় ১৭ প্রতিষ্ঠান ক্যানসার-প্রতিরোধী ওষুধ তৈরি করায় স্থানীয় রোগীরা এখন তা কম দামে পাচ্ছেন। এতে চিকিৎসা খরচ কমছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

মহেশখালী ফিরেছে সামিটের ভাসমান এলএনজি টার্মিনাল, গ্যাস সরবরাহ ১৮ জুলাই থেকে

১৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification