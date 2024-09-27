News Multimedia
Is Hezbollah capable of confronting Israel?

The Israeli-Lebanese conflict, which began on September 20, is at its worst in decades. The conflict that started in the Palestinian Gaza Strip has now raised fears that it will turn into a regional conflict in the entire Middle East through Lebanon. Such information was published in a BBC report.

How long has the Israeli-Hezbollah war been going on? What is Hezbollah's ability to counter Israel?

Let's find out the answers to these questions in today's Star Special.

