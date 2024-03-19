News Multimedia
Clients complain of more fat than meat. What does Khalil say?

Khalil Gosto Bitan in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur came to the limelight by selling beef at Tk 595 per kg.

This time, the shop owner Khalilur Rahman has to bear some criticism and complaints as several customers said, despite charging less, the butcher provides more fat than meat.

There was also an argument between customers and Khalil.

What is the truth of this complaint? What does Khalil have to say about that?

Find out more on today's Newsbytes

