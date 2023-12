After securing their desired symbols, the celebrity candidates who are contesting in the upcoming national polls are now gearing up for the campaign which starts tomorrow. Cricketers Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, and actors Ferdous, Mahiya Mahi, all are ready to use their star powers to draw voters' attention during the two-and-a-half-week election campaign.

