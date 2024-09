Millions of people have been affected by severe floods in Feni last month. However, even though the floodwaters have receded, thousands of farmers in Parshuram are facing an unknown problem. Millions of tonnes of sand came with the upstream water after breaking the embankment of the river. The fertile soil of most of the land is covered under 1 to 5 feet of sand.

