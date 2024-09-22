Stories of passing strangers
My train just started
I found my seat
When she called me
I sat down to pick up her call
Sorry
Sorry
Sorry
She said
I wanted to be there, she told me
It was my first time traveling alone
I reassured her it was fine
Fine
She was worried
She was worried about me
And it made me feel less
Worthless that instance
Looking around I wonder
Everyone here is living a story
A story that they author but don't
Control,
Others control it by saying sorry
I was listening
To the stories
Stories of other men and women
I would never see again
And I was putting it together
In my head
A draft of what I would tell her
When I would meet her
Again
The story of the man
Sitting with his grandson
The woman carrying a single apple
The young man standing in the middle
Looking tired after a long day
I talked to the person in front of me
She was a teacher
She loved kids, unlike you
I thought to myself
In the end I never met her
Again, I kept the stories
Of unknown men to myself
The teacher's life was saved within me
The book I bought from the train station
Was mine now
And I kept it safe
But I did call her
We did talk
We did say goodbye
People only ever say goodbye
When they plan to meet again
I hope I never meet her again
I want the stories
Just to myself
Nafis Anwar is probably listening to 'Ekanto Golaap' by Indalo as you're reading this.
