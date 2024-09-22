Stories of passing strangers

My train just started / I found my seat / When she called me

My train just started

I found my seat

When she called me

I sat down to pick up her call

Sorry

Sorry

Sorry

She said

I wanted to be there, she told me

It was my first time traveling alone

I reassured her it was fine

Fine

She was worried

She was worried about me

And it made me feel less

Worthless that instance

Looking around I wonder

Everyone here is living a story

A story that they author but don't

Control,

Others control it by saying sorry

I was listening

To the stories

Stories of other men and women

I would never see again

And I was putting it together

In my head

A draft of what I would tell her

When I would meet her

Again

The story of the man

Sitting with his grandson

The woman carrying a single apple

The young man standing in the middle

Looking tired after a long day

I talked to the person in front of me

She was a teacher

She loved kids, unlike you

I thought to myself

In the end I never met her

Again, I kept the stories

Of unknown men to myself

The teacher's life was saved within me

The book I bought from the train station

Was mine now

And I kept it safe

But I did call her

We did talk

We did say goodbye

People only ever say goodbye

When they plan to meet again

I hope I never meet her again

I want the stories

Just to myself

Nafis Anwar is probably listening to 'Ekanto Golaap' by Indalo as you're reading this.