Sinking in ink

Don't you see—

I can only write dark.

Putting the verse in perverse.

Sometimes I open my mouth

to sing hymns of Him

But the Black Sea floods

Through my throat instead—

Capsizing boats, drowning sailors

Steering voyagers so far from shore

That no siren song can bring them back.

The colour leaves your face

When you get sea-sick.

When you see sick.

You'd rather navigate

Stiller, clearer, bluer waters.

I'm blue too—but the kinda blue that disturbs your

pastoral, pelagic perceptions

of perfection and peace.

I'm blue too—but like an ageing bruise.

My tears, my ink leaking to create

A deep ocean I bubble myself in.

If I could, I'd put these thoughts on paper

Seal it in a glass container

And let it drift corked or uncorked.

But it's too much to bottle—

Don't you see?

Arshi Mortuza is a Bangladeshi writer who occasionally contributes to The Daily Star and is accessible on Instagram as @poetessarshi. She resides in Toronto, Canada.