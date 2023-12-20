POETRY
Hidden battle
Her Kohl-rimmed eyes, dangling earrings,/ The chiffon scarf, the satin silk shirt
All the luxurious skincare routine
Finest argan oil, lip balm, sunscreen,
The fancy diet, rich in protein and fibre
Her cup of oolong tea, flavour of cider,
Bold shades of lipstick, tinted cheeks
Couldn't glow her up!
All along she was carrying a heavy heart!
Tahsina Inam Trisha is a student of Master's in ELT at Jagannath University, Dhaka.
