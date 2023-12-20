Star Literature
Tahsina Inam Trisha
Wed Dec 20, 2023 07:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 01:00 PM

Most Viewed

Star Literature
POETRY

Hidden battle

Her Kohl-rimmed eyes, dangling earrings,/ The chiffon scarf, the satin silk shirt
Tahsina Inam Trisha
Wed Dec 20, 2023 07:55 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 01:00 PM
Illustration: Maisha Syeda

All the luxurious skincare routine

Finest argan oil, lip balm, sunscreen,

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The fancy diet, rich in protein and fibre

Her cup of oolong tea, flavour of cider,

Bold shades of lipstick, tinted cheeks

Her Kohl-rimmed eyes, dangling earrings,

The chiffon scarf, the satin silk shirt

Couldn't glow her up!

All along she was carrying a heavy heart!

 

 

Tahsina Inam Trisha is a student of Master's in ELT at Jagannath University, Dhaka.

Related topic:
poemPoetryStar Literaturereaders submission
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The odyssey of a man

Muted sunrise

Hunt

2w ago

The poem

3w ago

Ode to an ariel dancer

|রাজনীতি

৪৪ দিনে বিএনপি-জামায়াতের ১২৩১ নেতাকর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

৭ নভেম্বর থেকে ২১ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত ৬৯টি মামলায় বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে তাদের কারাদণ্ড দেওয়া হয়েছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি অসহযোগ আন্দোলনের মানে বোঝে না: দীপু মনি

৪১ মিনিট আগে
push notification