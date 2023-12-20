Hidden battle

Her Kohl-rimmed eyes, dangling earrings,/ The chiffon scarf, the satin silk shirt

All the luxurious skincare routine

Finest argan oil, lip balm, sunscreen,

The fancy diet, rich in protein and fibre

Her cup of oolong tea, flavour of cider,

Bold shades of lipstick, tinted cheeks

Couldn't glow her up!

All along she was carrying a heavy heart!

Tahsina Inam Trisha is a student of Master's in ELT at Jagannath University, Dhaka.