T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Tue Jun 4, 2024 08:34 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 08:39 PM

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 (Bangladesh time), with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on England in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

The reigning champions will take on Scotland in their tournament opener in New York on June 4, and have Australia, Namibia and Oman to square off in Group B.

England

***The last time the West Indies hosted a T20 World Cup, England had emerged champions. England defeated Australia in the final in 2010, to clinch their first major ICC trophy.

*** England batters have extracted 50 or more runs from a bowler in a T20I match on seven occasions, two ahead of West Indies. 

***England overcame South Africa's 229 in Mumbai in the 2016 edition, which still stands as the highest run chase in the tournament's history. England 230 for eight is also the second-highest total ever in the tournament.

