Super 8s brings about batters’ resurgence

England's Phil Salt looks on after hitting a six during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between England and the West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

The end of the first round and the commencement of the Super Eight phase has seemingly brought an end to bowlers' domination in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, posing a fresh challenge for the teams that are vying for a spot in the semifinals.

In the first round of the T20 World Cup, which took place jointly in the USA and the Caribbean, the balance between the ball and bat was overwhelmingly tilted towards the former, in a surprising change from what usually transpires in the shortest format of cricket.

In the 37 completed games in the first round, the average run rate of teams was a mere 6.71. A record 10 times bowlers bowled 20 or more dot deliveries in a spell, a feat that had only happened twice before in the past eight editions of the tournament, once each in 2010 and 2012.

The four lowest successful defences in T20 World Cups have all come in the ongoing edition. Three of them happened in New York, with India defending 119 against Pakistan and South Africa defending 115 against Nepal and 113 against Bangladesh respectively.

The lowest successful defense, however, belongs to the Tigers, who bundled out Nepal for 85 after posting just 106 in St Vincent.

Bowlers' iron grip on batters was slipping as the first round was coming to a close. Two of the three 200-plus totals in the tournament so far came in the final two days of the first round -- West Indies posting 218-5 against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka making 201-6 against the Netherlands.

This trend of higher scores continued in the first two matches of the Super Eight as well. In Group 2, South Africa posted 194-4 against the USA, who in reply made 176-6 in Antigua where Bangladesh are scheduled to play against Australia and India in the Super Eight.

On Thursday, hosts West Indies were blown out of the water by defending champions England despite posting a commendable 180-4 as Jos Battler's side chased that down in just 17.3 overs in St Lucia.

Scores north of 170 being scored and chased down is signaling a change of tide in the tournament, which could very well add to the challenges of Bangladesh in the Super Eight.

The Tigers begin their Super Eight journey today against Australia, with the match starting at 6:30 am Bangladesh time.

The Tigers have heavily banked on their bowlers so far in the tournament, who have been making up for the shoddy performances from the batters.

However, the Tigers' bowling attack still hasn't been tested on a flat surface, and containing the belligerent Aussie batting line-up on a flat surface would be a huge challenge.

Less than 48 hours after the Australia match, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will face India at the same venue.

The Tigers would be hoping for a return to first round's playing conditions in Antigua for the next few days, otherwise, they might risk seeing their misfiring batting get exposed by two superior teams in quick succession.