'Sky is the limit' for USA after historic tournament

Veteran all-rounder Corey Anderson was tasked with reflecting on USA's ICC T20 World Cup campaign, fronting the media after his side's third successive Super Eight defeat.

The campaign didn't quite end with the same fizz that it started with. But more time will allow the team to reflect on what was achieved, rather than what wasn't.

The United States beat Pakistan. They progressed past the initial group stage and announced themselves to the world as a cricketing side that oozes with talent.

It's a result that will catapult a new wave of inspired talent that will cement USA's standing, particularly in the shortest format.

"Making it through to the Super Eights was obviously a historic occasion for the USA," Anderson said after his side went down to England in Barbados.

"Look, [our players are] disappointed. They're hurt. I'm hurt. Your pride's always on the line when you're playing these games and you never want to lose badly or have performances like that. But again, it's looking at the bigger picture of it too

"We're beginning to be disappointed about how we play against these big teams and knowing that we can do better. That's a great sign because it means we can give more."

Anderson is under no illusions that the next step will be difficult – nobody will be taking this team lightly from now on and opposition sides will do all the necessary homework on their players.

That's a key part of the equation in cricket's top tier.

"The more we've played as well, the more footage they have on us," he continued.

"As soon as you get seen and you do a couple of things, everyone starts circling and wondering what's going on, how do we get them out, where are the weaknesses, where are the strengths. I think the guys have probably found wanting a little bit in that regard. But again, it's a great learning."

The World Cup campaign that Afghanistan have put together can inspire the United States, as they look to continue their rise.

Though further along, the Asian side has been on a similar trajectory and just produced a history-making win over Australia, doing exactly the thing Anderson is referring to – Afghanistan did their homework and executed the plan to near perfection.

"We don't get to play against these big teams often or at all," said Anderson.

"We are still an associate nation, growing, trying to get a bigger player pool. Any time that we can play against these guys is hugely valuable. We've got extremely good talent in the US, and this was a massive stepping stone in showing that.

"I think the boys can hold their heads high and be proud of what they've done. Because again, I think we've probably turned the world's attention to the US for them to say we're here to play.

"I'm extremely proud of what this team has done this World Cup. The future of USA Cricket looks good. The sky's the limit really."