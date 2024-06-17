Sakib records bowling most dots in a T20 World Cup game

Bangladesh's young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib made a unique record as he bowled the most dot balls by any player in a T20 World Cup game during the Tigers' Group D game against Nepal in Kingstown today.

Sakib registered 21 dots in his four overs, giving away seven runs and scalping four crucial wickets to leave Nepal tottering in their chase of a 107-run target. Next to Sakib in the list of most dots bowled in a single match in T20 World Cup are South Africa's Ottneil Baartman (20 dots against Sri Lanka in this World Cup) and New Zealand's Trent Boult (20 dots against Uganda in this World Cup).

Sakib was edged for just a single boundary and gave one wide. His figures of four for seven in four overs, including two maidens, is also the second-best bowling figure by a Bangladeshi in T20 World Cups after Mustafizur Rahman's five for 22 against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup.