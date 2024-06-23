Proteas-Caribbeans clash in high stakes affair

Hosts West Indies and undefeated South Africa will clash in a high-stakes Super Eight match on Monday in Antigua, the outcome of which will have huge implications in the semifinals race from Group 2 in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

After an unbeaten run in the group stage, the men in maroon were rocked in their first Super Eight game when England defeated them by eight wickets. However, they bounced back with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over co-hosts USA on June 21.

Not only did they gain two crucial points, but also improved their net run rate substantially. They are now placed second in the Group 2 table and a strong win in their next game can help seal a semi-final spot.

South Africa sit at the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.625. England and West Indies are at two points each, but the latter are ahead based on a superior net run rate of +1.814 as compared to England's +0.412. USA are fourth with zero points.

This means that irrespective of the result in the England-USA fixture, West Indies can secure a semi-final spot if they manage to win against South Africa and maintain a superior net run rate over Jos Buttler's men.

For the Proteas, a win will ensure a berth in the final four and a defeat could see them exit the tournament if England beat the USA handsomely and overtake South Africa in net run rate.

Up against the Proteas on Sunday evening, West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase said that despite South Africa's undefeated run, they are not going to budge away from a contest.

"We're going to be coming hard," Chase said. "So, we'll collide, and whoever's the strongest, I think, will win. So, it's just for us, as I say, to just go there and give it your all. As I say, it's a win-win situation."

For South Africa, opener Quinton de Kock has found form at precisely the right moment, scoring two superb knocks in succession to help South Africa to the top of Group 2.

Their bowlers have been on point throughout the tournament and David Miller has been efficient in the middle-order, bailing them out of tricky situations a number of times.

South Africa, who have managed to eke out victories under pressure on a few different occasions in this T20 World Cup, find themselves in a tough spot once again as a defeat against the Caribbeans could pull the plug out of what has thus far been a promising campaign. If the Proteas indeed succumb under pressure, their reputation as cricket's ultimate chokers, a moniker they have been trying to get rid of, will grow further.