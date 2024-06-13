In Pictures: Caribbeans on cloud nine as West Indies book place in Super 8

West Indies pulled off a crucial 13-run win over New Zealand and sealed their spot in the Super 8 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup in front of a raucous home crowd at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday.

Photo: Windies Cricket

West Indies posted 149-9, powered by a dynamic 39-ball 68 from Sherfane Rutherford, an innings that shaped the fate of the match.

Photo: Windies Cricket

Rutherfod hit two fours and six sixes in his innings and singlehandedly made 37 runs in the last two overs, which took the match away from New Zealand.

Photo: Windies Cricket

Glenn Philipps kept the Kiwis in the contest till the 18th over but after he departed for a 33-ball 40, the writing was on the wall.

Photo: Windies Cricket

The third straight win of the host team delighted the home crowd, who were up and about the entire match, cheering their team thoughout the game as they made their way into the Super 8s.