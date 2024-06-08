T20 World Cup 2024
Nothing is impossible, believes Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy hits one of his four sixes against Wanindu Hasaranga. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy believes anything is possible if someone really works really hard to achieve it.

The young batter, known for his big-hitting skills, said he tries to hit as many sixes as he can if the team demands.

Hridoy's statement was shared by the Bangladesh Cricket Board after the middle-order batter scored 20-ball 40, propelling Bangladesh to a two-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in Dallas on Saturday.

Hridoy, who hit four sixes and a four during his aggressive knock, said: "I try to play according to the demand of the situation. If the team needs two or three sixes, I would hit two or three sixes. If the team needs six dots in an over, I would play out six dots."

The 23-year-old set a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Liton Das as Bangladesh navigated the tricky chase of 124 against an intelligent Sri Lankan bowling attack.

In the pre-recorded video clip in Mirpur, Hridoy further shared that once he could not hit sixes, but he gradually learnt this trait.

"If someone wants something and work hard to achieve it, anything is possible. There is nothing impossible in this world," the  

