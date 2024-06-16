Namibia batter becomes first to retire out in a T20 WC match

History was created in the clash between England and Namibia in Antigua on June 15 (Saturday) as Namibia opener Nikolaas Davin became the first batter in the 17-year-history of the T20 World Cup to 'retire out'.

The 26-year-old opener, playing his fourth match of this T20WC, made a relatively slow start chasing 126 in 10 overs, scoring just 18 off his first 16 balls. Davin, in his first 16 balls, managed just two boundaries.

Namibia, who were already out of the competition entering into the clash, had no incentive to try and chase the target, but the side made a very proactive move, and in turn created history by retiring out the struggling Davin. He went out at the end of the sixth over and was replaced by David Wiese.

Namibia did not go on to win the clash, but the tactic to retire out Davin still paid off, as Wiese ended up smashing 27 runs off the 12 balls he faced.

Davin is, in fact, only the fourth batter in T20I history to retire out. The others are Hevit Alodin Jackson from France (twice), Sonam Tobgay from Bhutan and Mustapha Suwareh from Gambia.

In fact, in all T20s, there have only been 22 instances of batters retiring out