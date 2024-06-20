Law hails 'rock stars' USA cricketers

Team USA celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller during their T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda on June 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

USA coach Stuart Law declared himself once again a proud coach, despite a Super Eights loss to South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The USA were chasing a target of 195 after a terrific innings from Quinton de Kock - and made it to 176/6 within their own 20 overs, falling just 18 runs short.

"To get to the Super Eights was a phenomenal effort, but to then push South Africa - you could see they were getting nervous towards the back end of our innings."

He admitted that his side perhaps showed their inexperience against bigger teams - but was quick to point out: "You only get experience by playing."

Describing the match as "another great day", Law concluded: "We didn't get the result but we showed that we can compete against some of the best players in the world."

And his side plus the noisy fans in the stands throughout the competition thus far also showed that cricket in the USA is moving forward.

"Probably three years ago if someone said you'll be coaching the USA one day, I'd have thought you had rocks in your head!" he grinned, adding that he took the role to further the sport in the country.

And it was clear that he feels that the tournament has indeed rocketed cricket forward in the USA.

"We play some really good cricket. We've unearthed some - well, they're going to be rock stars! The way Netravalkar is being treated at the moment; Aaron Jones; Harmeet Singh will probably join that crew."

The USA's next Super Eights match is against West Indies at Bridgetown.