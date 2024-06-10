How Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s

Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking loss to arch-rivals India in their Group A fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday, a defeat that has drastically reduced their chances of making it to the Super 8 phase of the tournament.

Before suffering the six-run defeat against India, Pakistan were stunned by the USA in their opening match and have no points to show after two games.

The Babar Azam-led side will next face Canada and Ireland in the group stage, but even if they win both matches, they are not guaranteed a spot in the Super 8s.

For Pakistan to progress, they have to win their remaining two matches and either India or the USA, both of whom have won their first two matches, must lose their remaining two fixtures.

If the India-USA match ends in a washout and both teams share a point, that would also end Pakistan's chances of qualifying.

Ireland are in a similar position as Pakistan, having lost to India and Canada. With two points in the bank and two matches to go, Canada are still in the running. If Canada can somehow pull off an upset over India, and the USA lose both their remaining matches, then it would come down to net run rate to determine who would go to the next phase, Pakistan, the USA or Canada.

Pakistan have a tendency of starting tournaments in disastrous fashion but then go deep and even lift the trophy.

But this time around, the chances of another Pakistan comeback in an ICC event seem quite slim.