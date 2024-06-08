‘Great job’ by Bangladesh bowlers paves way for key win

A confident Bangladesh bowling unit was on point against Sri Lanka, laying the groundwork for a crucial victory in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dallas today.

Bangladesh came into the tournament on the back of a lacklustre form, having lost a tune-up series against co-hosts USA before losing to India by a big margin in a warm-up.

If there was one department of the game where the Bangladesh team hoped to shine in the showpiece event, it was in the bowling department, and the Tigers bowlers gave every evidence of their potential.

Many had considered leg-spinner Rishad Hossain's inclusion a likely X-factor for the team, and he proved it in a high-stake encounter, given the state of affairs in Group D.

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed rightly said during the innings break that the bowling unit "did a great job".

"How they started in the Powerplay, after that we came back really strong. Whole bowling unit did a great job. Wicket had a little bit of help for the bowlers and I think we executed well," said Taskin.

Sri Lanka, after asked to bat, made a brisk start, rattling their way to 53 for two in six overs and progressed to 100 for three after 14 overs, riding on Pathum Nissanka's 28-ball 47, laced with eight boundaries and one six.

The game's momentum, however, turned dramatically as Rishad produced a brilliant spell of leg-spin, which led to Bangladesh fighting back to restrict the islanders to 124 for nine.

The 21-year-old leg-spinner had the backing of his skipper, who had the courage to keep a slip in place that led to the wicket of dangerman Wanindu Hasranga for a golden duck, as he edged a sharp turning delivery to Soumya Sarkar, following the dismissal of Charith Asalanka, whose mistimed sweep shot found Shakib Al Hasan at deep backward square.

Rishad went on to send Dhananjaya de Silva back to the dugout, ending his solid knock of 21 off 26 balls. Dhananjaya was beaten by the flight of the delivery and an alert Liton Das behind the stumps did the rest.

Playing in his first World Cup match, Rishad finished with career-best T20I figures of 22 for three from his full quota of four overs.

Upon being adjudged Player of the Match, Rishad said: "The pitch was good, I tried my best. [On the hat-trick ball] Yeah I tried to bowl it normally."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also heaped praise on his leg-spinner.

"Rishad bowled exceptionally well. He has been bowling well for the last few series. He always prepares well. We have always been crying for a leg-spinner and I am hopeful he will fulfil the expectations," said Shanto.

Sri Lanka were just able to add 24 runs from the final six overs, losing six wickets in that period.

It was a total combined effort as Mustafizur "Fizz" Rahman pulled the strings earlier before Rishad made his impact, finishing with 3-17 from four overs. The Fizz was aided by fellow quicks -- Taskin and Tanzim Hasan Sakib -- who remained on the economical side. Taskin picked up two for 25, while Tanzim held his nerves at the death overs to end up with one scalp, conceding 24 runs.