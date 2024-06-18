Ex-Pakistan captain applauds Tigers’ grit, wants them in semis

Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh celebrate with teammates after dismissing Aiden Markram of South Africa at Nassau County in New York on June 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh's advance to the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup has caught the eye of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, including former Pakistan captain and coach Mohammad Hafeez who found the Tigers' performance the most impressive in their only losing encounter out of four matches.

Bangladesh made a strong start by defeating Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. Despite a narrow four-run loss to South Africa, the Tigers bounced back with victories against the Netherlands and Nepal, securing their spot in the Super Eights for the first time.

Speaking on PTV Sports' show "Game on Hai," Hafeez noted Bangladesh's "right body language and character" throughout the ninth edition of the main event. This was a stark contrast to their demeanor during the tune-up series which ended 2-1 to the USA, who also advanced to the next round.

"We all know that they can do that [qualify for the Super Eights]. If you look back at their journey, they have always underperformed. But this time, after the series with the US where they were defeated, they came back stronger, showing the right body language and character towards the game of cricket," said Hafeez, also known as "the professor."

Hafeez was particularly impressed by Bangladesh's resilience in their closely contested match against South Africa in New York. "That game gave them great confidence going into the competition," he remarked.

Bangladesh now stand as one of three Asian representatives in the Super Eights, alongside India and Afghanistan, after former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka were eliminated before their final group stage game.

"I expect Bangladesh to do well. With the giants of Asia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, eliminated from the competition, I'd personally like to see them do well and move into the semifinals," Hafeez, known as "the professor", added.

Hafeez has played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, 119 T20Is, after which he has served as the director of Pakistan Cricket Board and also as an interim head coach from November 2023- February 2024.