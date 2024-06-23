T20 World Cup 2024
AFP, Bridgetown
Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:27 PM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

England thrash USA to reach T20 World Cup semifinals

AFP, Bridgetown
Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:24 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:27 PM
England's captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (L) and England's Phil Salt celebrate after England won the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between USA and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Reigning champions England qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after hammering the United States by 10 wickets in their concluding Super Eights match in Barbados on Sunday.

Chris Jordan took four wickets in five balls, including the third hat-trick of the tournament, as England dismissed the USA for 115.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

England captain Jos Buttler then made a blistering 83 not out, hitting Harmeet Singh for five sixes in an over costing 32 runs, as his side raced to 117-0 in 9.4 overs.

By reaching their target so quickly England assured themselves of a place in the last four on net run-rate, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's final Group Two Super Eights match between co-hosts the West Indies and South Africa in Antigua.

Related topic:
England vs USAT20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Spin key in crucial Australia-Afghanistan contest

1d ago

England's Jordan takes third hattrick of T20 World Cup 2024

59m ago

Our journey starts now, vows Gulbadin Naib

9h ago

Sehwag questions Shakib's commitment

11h ago

Will Bangladesh openers finally open up?

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আস্থা-বিশ্বাস অর্জন করতে পেরেছি বলেই বারবার ক্ষমতায় এসেছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘সংগঠনকে শক্তিশালী করতে পারলে এবং জনগণের সমর্থন পেলে কোনো হামলা বা ষড়যন্ত্র আওয়ামী লীগকে ধ্বংস করতে পারবে না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশ সার্ভিস অ্যাসোসিয়েশনের বিবৃতি দুর্নীতিকে প্রশ্রয়-সুরক্ষা দেওয়ার অপচেষ্টা: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification