Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Thu Jul 25, 2024 08:04 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 04:49 PM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Top-ranked Sinner out of Olympics with tonsillitis

AFP, Paris
Thu Jul 25, 2024 08:04 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 04:49 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Men's tennis number one Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, days before it begins, after falling ill with tonsillitis.

The Italian said he was "sad and disappointed" to drop out, adding that he had started feeling unwell on Monday after a practice week in Monaco.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"After seeing my doctors on Tuesday and waiting an extra day to give myself some more time to see if my condition would improve, things unfortunately got worse," Sinner, 22, said in a statement.

"I was looking forward to competing with my teammates and the rest of the Italian team, but for now that will have to wait.

"As advised by my medical team, I will now take some time to rest and recover to full health. I'd like to wish the whole team Italia the best for this important event and hope to be back stronger in the future."

Sinner said the Olympics had been "one of my main goals for this season" and was due to play in the men's singles and the doubles with Lorenzo Musetti.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Musetti will now have to play in the men's doubles tournament with either Luciano Darderi or Matteo Arnaldi.

Italian media reported that Andrea Vavassori, ranked 207 in the world, will replace Sinner in the men's singles.

Sinner dropping out deprives Italy of a great shot at a medal.

He has long been the great hope of Italian tennis and after finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in November last year, he has moved up a level.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open at the start of this year and then became the first Italian to top the world rankings after his recent run to the semi-finals at the French Open.

He has also won three other tournaments this year, including his second Masters 1000 crown in Miami.

Sinner withdrew from the Madrid Open before the quarter-finals with a hip injury and missed the tournament in Rome in the run-up to Roland Garros, where the Olympic tennis will be played between July 27 and August 4.

He needed a lengthy medical timeout after feeling dizzy and appearing to almost lose his balance during his quarter-final defeat to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon.

Related topic:
Jannik SinnerParis 2024 OlympicsTennis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Swiatek sees off Gauff to reach French Open final

1m ago

Ruud ends Djokovic jinx in Monte Carlo to set up Tsitsipas title clash

3m ago

Sinner comes in hot to Wimbledon

4w ago

Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo

3m ago

Murray confirms retirement after Olympics

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

'আক্রমণের ধরনই বলে ওরা ছাত্র না'

সর্বোচ্চ ২৫৯ জন পুলিশ সদস্য সেখানে চিকিৎসার জন্য ভর্তি হয়েছেন। যার মধ্যে তিনজন মারা গেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

হাসপাতালে ‘অবরুদ্ধ’ নাহিদ ও আসিফ, কেবিনের সামনে ‘গোয়েন্দা পুলিশ’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification