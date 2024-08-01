Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Thu Aug 1, 2024 09:30 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 09:34 AM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

'It was a magical moment'

Pan wins 100m freestyle gold in new world record
AFP, Paris
Thu Aug 1, 2024 09:30 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 09:34 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

China's Pan Zhanle enjoyed a "magic moment" after smashing his own world record on his way to victory in the men's 100m freestyle at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

It was China's first swimming gold of the Paris Games.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Pan powered to the finish in 46.40sec, beating the world record time of 46.80 he had set in February in Doha.

Australia's Kyle Chalmers, gold medal winner at the 2016 Rio Games, finished 1.08 seconds behind to take silver with Romanian David Popovici claiming bronze.

Pan's victory was a much-needed boost for China who have disappointed in the Paris pool so far.

"I was very surprised that I broke the record, it was a magical moment," said Pan, who only made the final by 0.06sec and failed to make it out of the 200m freestyle heats.

"China is improving step by step. Breaking this record is a small step in the right direction."

It was a bitter result for Chalmers who had to settle for silver in Tokyo and had hoped to regain his crown eight years after his triumph in Brazil.

"You look at Rio and I think I was so young and naive and didn't know what it meant to be an Olympian or to be an Olympic champion," he said.

"Eight years later, it means so much more to me to be able to stand on the podium and receive a silver medal."

Pan is the first Chinese swimmer to hold the world record in this event and now the first to win gold in what is the sport's blue riband event.

The bronze was the second medal in Paris for the 19-year-old Popovici who won gold in the 200m freestyle.

Related topic:
Pan ZhanleswimmingParis 2024 Olympics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Memory of father gives McKeown 'superpower' to retain gold

1d ago

Israeli swimmer booed at world swimming championships

5m ago

Marchand targets more Olympic gold as Seine passes water quality tests

1d ago

Marchand 'goosebumps' after breaking French Olympic swimming gold drought

3d ago

'It's a girl!': Murphy family celebrates medal with gender reveal

2d ago
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় ১২ দিন ধরে কারাগারে ১৬ বছরের শিক্ষার্থী মাহিম
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় ১২ দিন ধরে কারাগারে ১৬ বছরের শিক্ষার্থী মাহিম

এজাহারে মাহিমের নাম ছিল না কিন্তু তাকে গ্রেপ্তার দেখানো হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শোকাবহ আগস্ট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification