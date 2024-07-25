Djokovic, Nadal set for Olympics second-round showdown

Grand Slam record-breakers Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were placed on an Olympics second-round collision course in the draw for the Paris Games on Thursday.

Nadal, a singles gold medallist at the 2008 Olympics, is playing in his final Games having also won doubles gold in Rio in 2016, while Djokovic was a bronze medallist in singles in 2008.

Serbia's Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion and top seed in Paris following the withdrawal of world number one Jannik Sinner, begins his campaign against Australia's Matthew Ebden.

"I am excited for this duel in the second round, and I will give it my all," said Djokovic, who has faced Nadal 59 times over the past 18 years.

"I am aware of the importance of the Olympic Games. I represent my country, which is more responsibility and even more pressure."

Spain's Nadal, who has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slams on the clay of Roland Garros, faces Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in his opener.

French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, tackles 275th-ranked Hady Habib of Lebanon in opening round of the tournament, which starts on Saturday.

"Roland Garros is the most special place in the world of tennis for me," said 38-year-old Nadal, who was defeated in the first round of the French Open by Alexander Zverev last month during an injury-hit season.

"This year I was not able to spend a lot of time at Roland Garros so I am excited to be back here. It's another opportunity and a chance to enjoy every single moment."

Defending Olympic champion Zverev, seeded third, takes on Jaume Munar of Spain.

Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, playing in Paris as a neutral following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, will meet Rinky Hijikata of Australia.

Two-time singles gold medallist Andy Murray, who will end his career at the Olympics after almost two decades on tour, will only play doubles.

The 37-year-old former world number one underwent surgery to remove a cyst on his back before Wimbledon, which also sidelined him from singles at the All England Club.

- 'Toughest decision' -

At the Olympics he will play doubles with Dan Evans.

"The Olympics are incredibly special for me and I am happy to do it one more time to compete for my country," Murray said at Thursday's draw.

"I trained the last few weeks to get myself ready to play singles and doubles but I am getting older and it's harder to recover from all the injuries. I just ran out of time."

Murray and Evans start their doubles bid against Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel.

Nadal and Alcaraz, who will team up for the first time, face Argentina's Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez.

Nadal, Djokovic and Nishikori are playing at the Olympics for the fifth time in their careers.

Also making a final appearance will be Germany's Angelique Kerber, who announced Thursday she will retire once the Games end.

The 36-year-old, who won three Grand Slam titles, was a silver medallist in singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In a first-round clash of mothers, Kerber faces four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.

"I took the toughest decision of my life today," said 36-year-old Kerber.

"It is not easy to make such a big decision and if I could, I would play forever."

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek, returning to the scene of her fourth French Open title last month, begins against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Second-ranked US Open champion Coco Gauff, who missed the Tokyo Olympics three years ago with Covid, takes on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Gauff will join basketball great LeBron James as a flag-bearer for the US team in Friday's opening ceremony on the Seine in the heart of the French capital.