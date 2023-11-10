Tigers’ analyst Shrinivas announces he will leave after Australia game

Bangladesh national team analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran said in a social media post that he will not be continuing with the Tigers after the World Cup match against Australia at Pune on Saturday.

His announcement comes following news that pace-bowling Allan Donald will also not be renewing his contract and will leave after the Australia match. Shrinivas had joined the team in 2017.

Media reports have previously said that wholesale changes in the coaching panel were set to follow as BCB will not renew Donald, spin coach Rangana Herath and fielding coach Shane McDermott. Reports had said that Shrinivas had already communicated to the board that he will not continue in the Bangladesh job after the World Cup. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has a two-year contract while assistant coach Nic Pothas have signed a two-year contract in April.

On early hours of Friday, Shrinivas announced that he will not continue.

"It's with heavy heart I will say good bye to Bangladesh cricket after tomorrow's game v Australia!! It's been a journey full of learning's, memories, ups and downs but something which I will cherish for rest of my life. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Bangladesh cricket board members, players, coaches, captains for trusting and give me an opportunity to work with national team.

To my family - My pillar of strength!! No words can describe the sacrifice you have done to let me do what I enjoy doing," he wrote.

Bangladesh's World Cup dreams were over after the defeat to the Netherlands and the analyst said it has been a tough couple of weeks.

"To the media and fans, It's been a tough last few weeks but I am sure the boys will turn it around!! Keep supporting them as you always do!! Bangladesh cricket will always hold a special place in my heart and I will keenly follow the progress of team," he further wrote.

"Tests- 25 , T20Is - 75, ODIs - 83 - grateful and indebted always," he concluded.