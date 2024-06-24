EURO 2024
AFP, Stuttgart
Mon Jun 24, 2024 03:37 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 03:47 AM

Most Viewed

EURO 2024

Varga stretchered off after sickening Euro 2024 clash, in 'stable' condition

AFP, Stuttgart
Mon Jun 24, 2024 03:37 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 03:47 AM
Hungary's players call for medics as Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga (DOWN) lies on the pitch during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Hungary's Barnabas Varga was stretchered off after a sickening collision during the Euro 2024 clash with Scotland on Sunday.

Varga collapsed to the pitch in Stuttgart and was struggling to move after chasing a long cross into the area as Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn came to collect the ball.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga falls (C) on the pitch as Scotland's goalkeeper #01 Angus Gunn (up) punches out the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

After a long delay, medics took the 29-year-old player from the pitch while red sheets were draped around the stretcher.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to be in tears as he consoled his stricken teammate.

Players and stewards hold a cloth as Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga (DOWN) falls after a collision during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Varga was immediately taken to hospital after the incident.

"The condition of Barnabas Varga is stable," the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) wrote on X.

Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga (C) is evacuated on a stretcher after getting injured during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

"The Hungarian national team player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any news on his status."

German broadcaster Magenta TV reported that Varga was conscious and talking when he arrived at hospital in Stuttgart.

Hungary went on to win the Group A game 1-0 to stay in contention for the last 16.

Related topic:
Barnabas VargaHungary vs scotlandeuro 2024eurosvarga
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Portugal breeze past Turkey and into Euro 2024 knockout stage

1d ago

Spain and their king buzz with confidence

2d ago

Conceicao snatches Portugal comeback win over Czechs

5d ago

Ronaldo's shots and German efficiency – Euro 2024 numbers so far

4d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আস্থা-বিশ্বাস অর্জন করতে পেরেছি বলেই বারবার ক্ষমতায় এসেছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘সংগঠনকে শক্তিশালী করতে পারলে এবং জনগণের সমর্থন পেলে কোনো হামলা বা ষড়যন্ত্র আওয়ামী লীগকে ধ্বংস করতে পারবে না।’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

রাশিয়ায় বন্দুকধারীর হামলায় ৬ পুলিশসহ নিহত ৮

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification