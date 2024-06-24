Varga stretchered off after sickening Euro 2024 clash, in 'stable' condition

Hungary's players call for medics as Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga (DOWN) lies on the pitch during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Hungary's Barnabas Varga was stretchered off after a sickening collision during the Euro 2024 clash with Scotland on Sunday.

Varga collapsed to the pitch in Stuttgart and was struggling to move after chasing a long cross into the area as Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn came to collect the ball.

Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga falls (C) on the pitch as Scotland's goalkeeper #01 Angus Gunn (up) punches out the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

After a long delay, medics took the 29-year-old player from the pitch while red sheets were draped around the stretcher.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to be in tears as he consoled his stricken teammate.

Players and stewards hold a cloth as Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga (DOWN) falls after a collision during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

Varga was immediately taken to hospital after the incident.

"The condition of Barnabas Varga is stable," the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) wrote on X.

Hungary's forward #19 Barnabas Varga (C) is evacuated on a stretcher after getting injured during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 23, 2024. Photo: AFP

"The Hungarian national team player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart. We will inform you immediately if there is any news on his status."

German broadcaster Magenta TV reported that Varga was conscious and talking when he arrived at hospital in Stuttgart.

Hungary went on to win the Group A game 1-0 to stay in contention for the last 16.