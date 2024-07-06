Spotlight on Guler, Gakpo in Dutch-Turkey clash

Cody Gakpo and Arda Guler endured frustrating seasons but both have established themselves as their teams' vital players as the Netherlands face Turkey in a Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Saturday in Berlin.

"Gakpo is our star," former Netherlands international Pierre van Hooijdonk said on Dutch channel NOS.

Overshadowed by Mohamed Salah at Anfield, where he has played inconsistently, Gakpo has burst into life in Germany as a constant threat coming in off the left.

Half of the forward's 12 goals for his country have come at major tournaments, with three at the World Cup two years ago.

With another he will match compatriots and former stars Ruud van Nistelrooy and Arjen Robben on seven.

"He is a great player who is solid on the ball... and super important for us," said Koeman after the 3-0 last 16 win over Romania, in which Gakpo scored and also brilliantly teed up Donyell Malen.

At the other end, Real Madrid attacker Guler is Turkey's main weapon.

After months of injury problems and struggling to earn a chance in the Spanish capital, Guler burst into life in the final weeks of the season.

With the Spanish title won, Carlo Ancelotti let Guler loose and he blossomed at the perfect time to take the creative controls for Turkey this summer.

The 19-year-old scored a stunning effort against Georgia in Turkey's thrilling opening win and created both of his team's goals against Austria in the 2-1 last 16 win with set pieces.

It is only the fourth time Turkey have reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament and the first since 2008. They are boosted by the return of captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin from suspension.

In the stands at the vast Olympiastadion Turkey have the advantage, despite Oranje fans taking over every city they have visited in their vibrant shirts.

"It will be an away match," Netherlands defender Daley Blind warned his team-mates on Thursday, with around three million Turks living in Germany, many supporting their team fervently.

However, Turkey will be held back in one aspect as defender Merih Demiral will miss this quarterfinal clash after UEFA suspended him for two games on Friday for making an alleged ultra-nationalist salute when he scored his second goal in their 2-1 last-16 win over Austria on Tuesday.

The ban is a signficant blow for Montella's side, already missing the suspended Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek -- by contrast the Netherlands have their full complement available.

And that is what Koeman's men, who, according to Gakpo, "are not yet where we (they) want to be", will be hoping to capitalise.

If Netherlands can get through their Turkey test then fans can start dreaming of a second Euros triumph, with England or Switzerland awaiting in the semifinal in what has been dubbed the "easier" side of the draw.