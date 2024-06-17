EURO 2024
AFP, Munich
Mon Jun 17, 2024 08:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 09:01 PM

Most Viewed

EURO 2024

Romania stun Ukraine with first Euro win in 24 years

AFP, Munich
Mon Jun 17, 2024 08:55 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 09:01 PM
Nicolae Stanciu
Romania's Nicolae Stanciu reacts after Denis Dragus scores their third goal. Photo: Reuters

Romania won their first European Championship match in 24 years with a 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their Euro 2024 Group E opener on Monday.

Stunning long-range strikes in each half, one from captain Nicolae Stanciu and the other from midfielder Razvan Marin, shocked Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine, who had dominated the opening 20 minutes of the match.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The result was all but confirmed shortly before the hour mark when influential forward Dennis Man drove into the box from a corner and put the ball across goal for Denis Dragus to tap in.

Romania's tight-knit defence denied Ukraine any real sniff at goal, helping secure their country's second win across 17 matches at European Championships, the first being a 3-2 victory over England at Euro 2000.

Related topic:
footballeuro 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland

3d ago

AC Milan appoints Fonseca as new head coach

4d ago
Manuel Neuer

Neuer to consider future after Euro 2024

8h ago

Italy 'too comfortable' in Albania win, says Spalletti

1d ago

Beckenbauer honoured in Euro 2024 opening ceremony

3d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

একদিনের কসাই!

‘ঈদের দিন রিকশা চালালে আয় হয় দেড় থেকে দুই হাজার টাকা। কিন্তু কসাই হিসেবে কাজ করলে আয় যেমন ভালো হয়, তেমনি মাংসও পাওয়া যায়।’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১০ ঘণ্টায় কোরবানির শতভাগ বর্জ্য অপসারণ করা হয়েছে: ডিএসসিসি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification