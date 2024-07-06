Muller hints at retirement after Euro elimination

EURO 2024
Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller. Photo: Reuters

Germany's World Cup winner Thomas Muller hinted at a possible retirement from international football after his team's defeat to Spain in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Euro Championship.

Germany lost the match 2-1 after Mikel Merino scored Spain's winning goal in the penultimate minute of extra time.

After the defeat, the Bayern Munich player told Sky Sports Germany that his time with Die Mannschaft might be over.

"There is a high probability that this was my last international match," said the 34-year-old.

Later, Muller posted an emotional message on Instagram but did not hint towards retirement.

"I am proud to be a part of this team and above all proud to be a German. Thanks to everyone who cheered with us and were great hosts. Let's take this feeling into our daily lives right now in current times," he wrote.

Another German legend Tony Kroos hung up his boots after the match, having previously announced that Euro 2024 at home would be his swansong as a professional footballer.

