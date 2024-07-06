EURO 2024
AFP, Hamburg
Sat Jul 6, 2024 03:44 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 03:53 AM

Most Viewed

EURO 2024

France beat Portugal on penalties to set up Euro semi against Spain

AFP, Hamburg
Sat Jul 6, 2024 03:44 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 03:53 AM
France players celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Portugal. Photo: Reuters

France downed Portugal on penalties in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals following a goalless draw on Friday to set up a last-four meeting with Spain.

A largely dull 120 minutes saw both sides struggle to create clear chances in Hamburg, before Joao Felix was the only player to miss in the shoot-out and Theo Hernandez netted the winning spot-kick.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake with his penalty, but this is the first time the 39-year-old has failed to score a goal at a major tournament.

After a turgid first half, France goalkeeper Mike Maignan was forced into good saves to deny both Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha.

Eduardo Camavinga shot wide with France's best opportunity of the match.

Kylian Mbappe was withdrawn at half-time in extra time, still appearing to struggle with the mask he has been wearing since suffering a broken nose in France's opening game against Austria.

Spain beat Germany in Friday's first quarter-final as Mikel Merino's 119th-minute header snatched a dramatic 2-1 win.

Related topic:
euro 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Toughest task yet for Spain in Germany clash

17h ago

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

1d ago

Wary Dutch look to recalibrate

3d ago

Will Mbappe finally fire for France at Euro 2024?

1d ago
Romelu Lukaku

Misfiring France lean on brilliant back line at Euro 2024

3d ago
৩ দিন হলো এভাবেই বন্যার পানিতে দাঁড়িয়ে আছে ঘোড়াগুলো
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

৩ দিন হলো এভাবেই বন্যার পানিতে দাঁড়িয়ে আছে ঘোড়াগুলো

‘গত মঙ্গলবার রাত থেকে এই চরে পানি উঠতে শুরু করে। সেই থেকে ঘোড়াগুলো নদীর পানি এবং শন খেয়েই আছে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

কথায় কথায় আমাদের ওপর খবরদারি করতো, সেই মানসিকতাটা বদলে গেছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification