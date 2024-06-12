EURO2024: WHO’S NEXT?

The 17th edition of the European Championships or Euro will be underway in Germany, starting June 14.

Italy won the last European Championship and their triumph at the Wembley Stadium in July 11, 2021 was just the second time the Azzurri have lifted the Henri Delaunay Cup across the 16 editions of the final tournament.

HIGHLIGHTS

**The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is hosted by Germany and will kick off on June 14, with the final on July 14.

**In the opening match of the tournament, Germany take on Scotland in Munich on June 14.

**The Euro 2024 final will take place on July 14 in the capital, Berlin.

**Ten cities have been chosen as venues across Germany – Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

**A total of 24 teams divided into six groups will be taking part in the tournament, with 51 matches in total.

**The group stage of the tournament will run until June 26, with the 16-team knockout stage scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 29.

**To qualify for the knockout stage, nations must finish top two in their group to automatically qualify, while four third-place finishers will also advance.

WHO'S NEXT?

2024: ?

2021: Italy

2016: Portugal

2012: Spain

2008: Spain

2004: Greece

2000: France

1996: Germany

1992: Denmark

1988: Netherlands

1984: France

1980: West Germany

1976: Czechoslovakia

1972: West Germany

1968: Italy

1964: Spain

1960: Soviet Union

