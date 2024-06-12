EURO2024: WHO’S NEXT?
The 17th edition of the European Championships or Euro will be underway in Germany, starting June 14.
Italy won the last European Championship and their triumph at the Wembley Stadium in July 11, 2021 was just the second time the Azzurri have lifted the Henri Delaunay Cup across the 16 editions of the final tournament.
HIGHLIGHTS
**The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is hosted by Germany and will kick off on June 14, with the final on July 14.
**In the opening match of the tournament, Germany take on Scotland in Munich on June 14.
**The Euro 2024 final will take place on July 14 in the capital, Berlin.
**Ten cities have been chosen as venues across Germany – Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.
**A total of 24 teams divided into six groups will be taking part in the tournament, with 51 matches in total.
**The group stage of the tournament will run until June 26, with the 16-team knockout stage scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 29.
**To qualify for the knockout stage, nations must finish top two in their group to automatically qualify, while four third-place finishers will also advance.
WHO'S NEXT?
2024: ?
2021: Italy
2016: Portugal
2012: Spain
2008: Spain
2004: Greece
2000: France
1996: Germany
1992: Denmark
1988: Netherlands
1984: France
1980: West Germany
1976: Czechoslovakia
1972: West Germany
1968: Italy
1964: Spain
1960: Soviet Union
