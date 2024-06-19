EURO 2024
A crazy game to remember forever for Albania, says Sylvinho

Albania's Klaus Gjasula celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates in their Croatia fixture at the Euro 2024 in Hamburg on June 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Albania's 2-2 draw with Croatia is a match they will never forget, said manager Sylvinho, after his side scored deep in added time to secure a point in their second game of Euro 2024.

Both sides came into the game in desperate need of points having lost their openers, but in the end they shared the spoils - to the Albanians' delight and the Croatians' despair.

"To be honest, when you equalise, I think you deserve the last two or three minutes even to win the game," Sylvinho told reporters.

"But it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter. It was an amazing sensation. We're going to remember this game for all our lives.

"Even I think in the country, in Albania, we are very proud about the supporters, even they come here to help us."

Klaus Gjasula came off the bench with less than 20 minutes to go, but it was enough time for him to score an own goal which put Croatia ahead and then grab an equaliser at the death.

"The game was crazy. The pace of the game, so hard, so difficult. But you decide to put him in the pitch. Unfortunately, he was trying to get up to the pace of the game," the manager said.

Albania dent Croatia's Euro 2024 hopes with dramatic draw

"It was difficult for him. But in the end of the game, it was a present for everyone when he scored. What I have to tell you, it's very difficult to come in the game, when you have this kind of game, open and high quality.

"But I have to say 'Thank you'. At the end of the game, he scores and helped us a lot."

That late goal keeps Albania's hopes of progressing in the tournament alive. They will take on Spain in their final Group B game, and the manager promised another battle all the way.

"You have to try to enjoy this kind of tournament. It's very hard, it's difficult. What I promised for the players and for the people, we are fighting for every single point," he said.

"But I think we deserve to win the game. No worries about it, it doesn't matter. We have to go forward. But we have to fight for every single point. It's important for our life, and the life of the (Albanian Football) Federation."

