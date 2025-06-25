In pictures
Star Sports Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 04:16 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 04:24 PM

Most Viewed

In pictures
In pictures

In frames: Final prep at home before Myanmar mission

Wed Jun 25, 2025 04:16 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 04:24 PM
Star Sports Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 04:16 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 04:24 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

With determination in their eyes and sweat on their brows, the Bangladesh women's football team completed their final training session at home on Tuesday before flying out in the early hours of Wednesday for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Myanmar. The team faces a challenging path, beginning their campaign against Jordan on June 29, followed by a crucial clash with hosts and group favourites Myanmar on July 2. Their final fixture will be against Turkmenistan on July 5. Only the group winners will advance to next year's Women's Asian Cup in Australia.
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Bangladesh women's footballAFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiersfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ekushey Padak for women's football team

Ekushey Padak: 14 individuals, nat’l women’s football team get the award

4m ago

Bangladesh fall 3-1 to UAE in first international match since SAFF triumph

4m ago

PSG advances to Round of 16

3d ago

Divided by colours, united by love: When mum can't pick a side

5d ago

'I followed my heart': Neymar signs for six more months with Santos

2d ago
salahuddin ahmed
|রাজনীতি

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ও সিইসির আলোচনার বিষয়বস্তু স্পষ্ট করার আহ্বান বিএনপির

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ও প্রধান নির্বাচন কমিশনারের (সিইসি) মধ্যে বৈঠকে কী আলোচনা হয়েছে, সে বিষয়ে স্পষ্ট বার্তা জাতির সামনে তুলে ধরার আহ্বান জানিয়েছে বিএনপি।

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে রাজনীতির মঞ্চে জোহরান মামদানি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে