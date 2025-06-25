In frames: Final prep at home before Myanmar mission

With determination in their eyes and sweat on their brows, the Bangladesh women's football team completed their final training session at home on Tuesday before flying out in the early hours of Wednesday for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Myanmar. The team faces a challenging path, beginning their campaign against Jordan on June 29, followed by a crucial clash with hosts and group favourites Myanmar on July 2. Their final fixture will be against Turkmenistan on July 5. Only the group winners will advance to next year's Women's Asian Cup in Australia.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED