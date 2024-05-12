Raza, Bennet fifties down Bangladesh in fifth T20I 

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza and opener Brian Bennet scored fifties to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The win meant Zimbabwe evaded a clean sweep at the hands of Bangladesh who took the series 4-1.

Raza smacked six fours and four sixes for an unbeaten 46-ball 72 after Bennet gave the visitors a solid start with a 49-ball 70 laced with five fours and as many sixes as the Chevrons chased down a 158-run target with nine balls to spare.

Shakib Al Hasan picked up one wicket for the hosts, giving away just nine runs from his four, and Mustafizur Rahman gave away 18 from his three but the Zimbabwe batters took a liking to seamer Mohammad Saifuddin who was taken for 55 runs. Saifuddin managed to remove Bennet but was expensive and leaked 19 runs in the 19th over which helped the visitors get across the line with ease. The right-handed seamer gave 32 of the 45 runs the visitors needed in the last five overs.

Mahmudullah fifty, Jaker cameo guide Tigers to 157-6

Bangladesh batters Mahmudullah Riyad scored a fifty and Jaker Ali Anik played a quickfire cameo to propel the Tigers to 157 for six in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Mahmudullah smashed six fours and a six for his 44-ball 54 while Jaker powered two maximums and a four in an unbeaten 10-ball 23-run blitz.

Blessing Muzarabani and Brian Bennet scalped two wickets each for the visitors.

Shanto departs after decent start, Tigers struggle to pick up pace

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed after scoring a 28-ball 36, featuring five fours and a six, to leave the Tigers four down for 85 after 12 overs in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe in Mirpur on Sunday.

Mahmudullah Riyad, who smashed four sixes for a 25-ball 37, remained unbeaten at the other end and welcomed Shakib Al Hasan at the crease.

Tigers lose early wickets

Bangladesh have lost early wickets in the fifth and final T20I against Zimbabwe at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Opener Tanzid Hasan miscued a pull to extra cover to depart in Blessing Muzarabani's first over after scoring two. Soumya Sarkar hit a six as nine runs had come in the opening over bowled by Sikandar Raza but he then departed to Brian Bennett, out to a soft dismissal chipping it to man at backward point for seven.

In-form batter Tawhid Hridoy was the third to go, managing an outside-edge to Bennett after scoring one. Bangladesh reached 33 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah Riyad are the batters at the crease.

Zimbabwe to bowl in final T20I

Zimbabwe won the toss and will bowl first in the fifth T20I against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh have three changes in the lineup from the fourth T20I as Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin have returned while Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib and Tanvir Islam have been rested.

Ngarava is out injured and Sean Williams comes in for Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh are hoping to finish strongly in this series and a series whitewash is on the cards if they win the fifth and final T20I in Dhaka.