Imranur wins top BSPA sports award

Bangladesh sprinter Imranur Rahman won the sports person of the year award at Kool BSPA Sports Award 2023 held at the city's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday.

Bangladesh national team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto finished as first runners-up while national footballer Rakib Hossain finishe as second runners-up in the same category.

"I like to thank Square Toiletries Limited and BSPA for the recognition. The Paris Olympics and the South Asian Games are coming up and I want to do well in those competitions," Imranur, who also won the best athlete of the year (track and field), said during the ceremony.

Footballer Shekh Morsalin won the popular choice award during the same programme. He beat Shanto, Imranur and national women's team cricketer Fargana Hoque Pinky to win the trophy.

"My individual target is to take Bashundhara Kings forward. I'm also playing in the national team and I also want to do well for the national team. I'm quite surprised that I have beaten Shanto, Pinky and Imranur to win the award. I like to thank those who voted for me," Morsalin said.

Shanto may have missed out on the sports person of the year award but picked up the men's cricketer of the year award while Fargana won the women's cricketer of the year award. Bangladesh's U-19 Asia Cup winning team was named team of the year.

Mohammedan coach Alfaz Ahmed was named coach of the year 2023.

Salim Hossain was acknowledged with the boxer of the year award while Kamrul Nahar Koly won the best shooter of the year.

Ramhim Lian Bawm won the table tennis player of the award during the ceremony while Moazzem Hossain was named grassroots sportsperson of the year in the event attended by former State Minister of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell.