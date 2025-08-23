Young archers miss out on a medal in Canada

The Bangladesh recurve men's team showcased determination and grit at the World Junior Archery Championships 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada, competing in both team and individual events in the Under-21 category.

The trio of Sagor Islam, Abdur Rahman Alif, and Rakib Mia made a strong impression in the team event. After securing victories over Poland and Mexico, they advanced to the semifinals. However, their journey to a podium finish ended in heartbreak.

In the semifinal, Bangladesh faced powerhouse South Korea, falling short with a 5-1 set point defeat. The bronze medal match offered a final chance for glory, but the team again suffered a 5-1 loss, this time to Australia, narrowly missing out on a historic medal.

In the individual events, Bangladeshi archers were unable to progress to the medal rounds.

South Korea went on to claim the gold medal, defeating the United States in the final.